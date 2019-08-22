WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Comparing side by side

Both WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 39 3.83 N/A 3.00 12.19 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.49 N/A 0.72 11.63

Demonstrates WesBanco Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Severn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WesBanco Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Severn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has WesBanco Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Severn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares and 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Severn Bancorp Inc. has 33.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance while Severn Bancorp Inc. has 5.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WesBanco Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.