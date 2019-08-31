WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WesBanco Inc. has 59.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand WesBanco Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has WesBanco Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting WesBanco Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. N/A 38 12.19 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

WesBanco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for WesBanco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WesBanco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. has -0.30% weaker performance while WesBanco Inc.’s rivals have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. In other hand, WesBanco Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

WesBanco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.