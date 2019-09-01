WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Comparison side by side

Both WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 3.81 N/A 3.00 12.19 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.66 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WesBanco Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation. Citizens & Northern Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. WesBanco Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens & Northern Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens & Northern Corporation on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WesBanco Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 26.3% respectively. 1.7% are WesBanco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year WesBanco Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Citizens & Northern Corporation.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.