WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 3.82 N/A 3.00 12.19 Ameris Bancorp 37 4.90 N/A 2.86 13.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ameris Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. WesBanco Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Ameris Bancorp’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for WesBanco Inc. and Ameris Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ameris Bancorp is $45, which is potential 27.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while Ameris Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ameris Bancorp beats WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.