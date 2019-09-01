Wesbanco Bank Upped Liveperson (LPSN) Position; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Position by $938,153

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 12,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 50,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 37,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 351,040 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gp Limited Com has 95,727 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fin has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Neuberger Berman Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 6.88M shares. House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 301,679 shares. Indiana & Invest, a Indiana-based fund reported 14,996 shares. Murphy Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 1.75% or 109,882 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.2% or 87,060 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 12,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 615 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 366,933 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,920 shares. 176 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares to 325 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,940 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 1.64% or 423,456 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns stated it has 0.2% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 87,981 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Llc. Moody Bank Trust Division accumulated 0% or 184 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 1.46 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 53,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 38,514 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). First Trust Lp stated it has 57,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 35,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 100,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 858,881 were accumulated by Northern.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,287 shares to 41,391 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,223 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LivePerson debuts enhanced Mavenâ„¢ AI capabilities to help brands deliver personalized, high-impact conversational experiences – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.