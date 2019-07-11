Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by $882,504 as Stock Price Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) as Valuation Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47 million, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.51. About 662,546 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 12,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,912 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 41,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 2.57 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Playing A Hot Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 28,193 shares. 61,212 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 21,289 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bokf Na holds 0.37% or 226,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 102,477 shares stake. Old Republic Corporation owns 787,500 shares. Shoker Counsel invested in 3,627 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,130 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,970 shares. Notis holds 0.65% or 19,535 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.08% or 3,982 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc accumulated 18,036 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 295,405 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 44,358 shares to 27,355 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,146 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “eHealth’s (EHTH) CEO Scott Flanders on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth to announce guidance boost in Q2 call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nearly Half of Insurers Intend to Increase the Number of ACA Plans They Offer in 2020, According to eHealth Survey – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, PepsiCo, Sprint, BNY Mellon – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 128,787 shares to 917,630 shares, valued at $16.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,115 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holdings Nv (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 123 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,180 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 241 shares. Invesco reported 178,195 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Company has invested 1.46% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 233,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,615 shares stake. Moreover, Redmile Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 2.25% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fil Limited stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,918 shares. 18,966 were accumulated by Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.