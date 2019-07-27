Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $612,097; Stock Rose; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.04 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 320,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 44,358 shares to 27,355 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,407 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.