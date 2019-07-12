Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Its Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $484,568; As Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) Share Value Rose, Granahan Investment Management Boosted by $4.61 Million Its Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 51,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,593 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, up from 472,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 286,622 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $149.69. About 163,693 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,950 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (IWB) by 3,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holding Inc by 95,469 shares to 160,822 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,496 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management stated it has 1.82% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 30,000 are held by Alkeon Mgmt Lc. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,926 shares. Axa reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 57,750 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 15,473 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 732,970 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). International Gru Inc has 18,480 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 30,500 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 6,490 shares. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma holds 2.51% or 524,593 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 48,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 390,321 shares.