Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 102,223 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 104,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio)

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (IJH) by 1,762 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Inc (NYSE:VMC) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service reported 15,401 shares. 564,723 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 2.93% or 43,790 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,278 shares. Bluespruce Invests LP holds 4.93% or 474,992 shares in its portfolio. 72,040 were reported by Archon Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Company reported 13.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 90,156 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt accumulated 23,706 shares or 0.98% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 37,443 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.6% stake. Karp Mgmt Corp holds 8,634 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. E&G LP has 1,600 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 331 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Friday, July 19 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Lc holds 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 3,723 shares. 338,860 are owned by Mckinley Management Lc Delaware. Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc reported 8,100 shares. Palestra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.32M shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.78 million shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 3.84% or 1.92M shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 0.15% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,671 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 62,812 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.26% stake. 33,279 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Llc Ct holds 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 22,315 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 918,824 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company invested in 4,792 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 28,400 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).