Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake; Cullen (CFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 45.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.72M for 13.72 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 30,299 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 95,951 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 125,872 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management Corp has 1.65% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Tctc Holdings Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 233,409 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.30M for 29.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased I Shares (IWF) stake by 6,506 shares to 10,974 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 23,184 shares and now owns 275,794 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $493,318 activity. On Wednesday, January 9 El-Khoury Hassane sold $55,900 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 4,300 shares. $176,386 worth of stock was sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR on Friday, January 25. Thad Trent also sold $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13.