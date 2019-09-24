Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Holding in Ibm (IBM) by $321,813 as Stock Price Rose; Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Stock Value Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 113,518 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, down from 115,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.82M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 142,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.13 million, down from 152,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 29,395 shares to 326,591 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 92.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Autodesk, Costco and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Autodesk Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.27% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Frontier Cap Ltd has 0.78% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Edgestream Prns Lp reported 22,253 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 0.37% or 600,000 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ameriprise accumulated 1.38M shares. Renaissance Limited Company reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). California Public Employees Retirement has 345,655 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 878,286 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.23% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ww Asset invested in 14,330 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (XLK) by 20,089 shares to 33,867 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 3,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,667 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,933 were accumulated by Green Square Ltd Liability Co. Factory Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). One Capital Limited Liability Com owns 3,145 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Prentiss Smith & has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington Communications owns 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,496 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co holds 1,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,177 shares. Parkside Bank holds 2,011 shares. Northern holds 0.39% or 12.00M shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Lc holds 11,581 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Counsel has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 86,735 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.38 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 3,255 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.