Wesbanco Bank Raised Its Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Stake; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Sellers Decreased By 5.55% Their Shorts

Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) had a decrease of 5.55% in short interest. MANH’s SI was 7.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.55% from 7.69 million shares previously. With 462,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH)’s short sellers to cover MANH’s short positions. The SI to Manhattan Associates Inc’s float is 11.34%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 185,517 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) stake by 27.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 21,192 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 98,451 shares with $8.01 million value, up from 77,259 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings now has $8.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 356,925 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Flexshares (GUNR) stake by 57,779 shares to 129,611 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 10,915 shares and now owns 98,100 shares. Spdr (XLV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing board makes safety changes, recommends more amid 737 MAX crisis – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing to begin $50M in payouts to families of 737 MAX crash victims – Wichita Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What Airbus’ global delivery forecast means for Wichita – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 15.71% above currents $84.41 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $92 target in Monday, April 8 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 16.58% above currents $82.35 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12.