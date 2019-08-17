Wesbanco Bank Raised By $1.44 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding; Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 45 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 46 sold and reduced holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 52.56 million shares, down from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 18,205 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 181,358 shares with $14.50M value, up from 163,153 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $149.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79M shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 9.73% of its portfolio in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund for 1.45 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 737,349 shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 4.81% invested in the company for 14.21 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 4.2% in the stock. Oak Hill Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 289,193 shares.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 770,345 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $999.44 million. The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It has a 63.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,900 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Lc has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 2.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 12,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Smithfield Com has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 2,862 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Investment Services Of America Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rnc Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,056 shares. Moreover, Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Ohio-based Bartlett & has invested 2.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has invested 1.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 6.36% above currents $84.78 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating.