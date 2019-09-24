Wesbanco Bank Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Lifted by $1.36 Million; As Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Decreased Stake by $22.25 Million

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 2.04 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 226,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 209,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fosun Ltd accumulated 22,000 shares. Boys Arnold And has 5,104 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp invested in 32.11% or 2.26M shares. Greenleaf has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dillon And Assoc reported 13,193 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 9.74M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 347 shares. Horizon Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 104,459 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 0.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,870 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLE) by 116,299 shares to 4,242 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.