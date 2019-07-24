Wesbanco Bank Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $2.24 Million; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted Its Holding in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by $2.06 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,732 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.02M, up from 546,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 1.44M shares traded or 92.23% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,039 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, up from 347,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares to 141,151 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in New First Service Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,000 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,391 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).