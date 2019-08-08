Wesbanco Bank Maintains Stake in Us Bancorp (USB); Shaker Investments Upped Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $1.08 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 286,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 258,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 398,046 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 50,197 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares to 29,938 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,207 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

