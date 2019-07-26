Wesbanco Bank Maintains Position in International Paper (IP); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Garde Capital Has Decreased by $662,752 Its Stake

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 7,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,435 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 27,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 7,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 2.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,649 shares to 579,633 shares, valued at $47.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,693 shares. Laffer Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ckw Finance Grp reported 691 shares. Bancshares Of The West holds 21,549 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.97% or 16,988 shares. Ssi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,391 shares. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept accumulated 71,035 shares. Moreover, Provident Trust has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,858 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moneta Inv Advsrs Lc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealth Architects Lc has 4,108 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Inc Wi holds 1.55% or 10,154 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 23,121 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.96M shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Tru has 5.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 919,118 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 7,581 shares. 4,993 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il. Gradient Invests Lc holds 1,055 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% or 385 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Company reported 21,613 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.52% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 55,218 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 1.37% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pension Service invested 0.1% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Asset Management holds 12,232 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 51,118 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 6,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,777 shares to 32,049 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by 6,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,523 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).