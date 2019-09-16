Wesbanco Bank Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.75 Million; Viking Global Investors LP Upped Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 652,560 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.01 million, down from 675,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 17.41M shares traded or 62.01% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 233.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 9.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 13.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733.87M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 4.95 million shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0.02% or 39,098 shares. Clark Mgmt Group holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 589,088 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.07% or 716,478 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.47% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 6.12M shares. Bridges Incorporated has 6,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 9,000 shares. Gideon Capital, a New York-based fund reported 4,972 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,902 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 229,808 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 933,535 shares. 134,154 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 351,999 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 5.92 million shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $94.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 8.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 54,186 shares stake. Northside Capital Mngmt Llc reported 7,011 shares. Raub Brock Management LP holds 8,882 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 20,880 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peapack Gladstone reported 700,249 shares. 69,685 were reported by Natixis. Moreover, Accuvest Glob Advsr has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,253 shares. 1.18M are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated. Brick And Kyle Assoc stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fundx Group Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 9,440 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% or 6,468 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Incorporated owns 253,556 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. First Citizens State Bank & Tru owns 74,043 shares.

