Wesbanco Bank Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Value Declined; 1492 Capital Management Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.02 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 3.89 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 268,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 9.69M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associate has 65,105 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birch Hill Lc invested in 19,709 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,484 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 15,830 shares. Grassi Management accumulated 130,409 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd accumulated 5,710 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 161,631 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Asset Mgmt holds 1.21% or 163,342 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.44% or 73,139 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 41,501 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 36,074 shares to 413,345 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,812 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 902,120 shares. Piedmont owns 13,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Trust Lta has 16,323 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Key Group Inc (Cayman) Limited holds 8.24% or 6.09M shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 16,823 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 6,957 shares. Natixis stated it has 276,797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First LP reported 392,513 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caymus Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 3.37% or 786,315 shares. Bain Capital Credit LP accumulated 282,164 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.