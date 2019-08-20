Wesbanco Bank Lifted Holding in Pfizer (PFE); Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Netease (NTES) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $11.34 during the last trading session, reaching $250.91. About 488,280 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 9,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 347,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 338,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 9.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 36,074 shares to 413,345 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,889 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).