Wesbanco Bank Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $612,097 as Share Value Declined; As Centurylink Com (CTL) Market Value Rose, Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 320,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,107 shares to 394,683 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,002 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 8,956 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Investment has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Finance Gru holds 0.05% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. 4.66 million are owned by Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc owns 136,000 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Bancorp has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited reported 4.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amarillo Bancorporation reported 5,151 shares stake. Choate Advsrs owns 113,339 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 922,197 were reported by Conning Inc. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 366,827 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.29M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Maplelane Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,330 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,410 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 29,140 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 266,666 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,524 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 104,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Capital Investments has invested 3.19% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 2.98M shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 222,694 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Live Your Vision Ltd invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22.