Wesbanco Bank Lifted By $740,675 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; LCNB (LCNB) Has 1.37 Sentiment

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 26 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 19 reduced and sold their holdings in LCNB Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LCNB Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 13,975 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 233,595 shares with $12.55 million value, up from 219,620 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $193.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 13.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers

It closed at $19 lastly. It is down 8.62% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB)

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LCNB Corp. Announces Board Changes – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “LCNB names first new chairman in 26 years – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB Corp. Appoints Craig Johnson to Its Board – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,475 activity.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $252.87 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 382,687 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 210,800 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,740 shares.

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $5.19M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, January 9 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Macquarie Research maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $57 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.