Wesbanco Bank Increased Its Stake in American Express (AXP) by $313,920 as Market Valuation Rose; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Decreased by $2.62 Million Its Position

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 207,608 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 2,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 4,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 2.66 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLV) by 6,754 shares to 19,086 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 61,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,355 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks stated it has 2.64% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oxbow Llc stated it has 2,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marco Management Lc invested in 1.07% or 52,735 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,183 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 3.19 million shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 144,814 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company owns 19,565 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 146,204 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Natixis LP reported 372,212 shares. Wealth Planning has 0.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eminence Capital Lp holds 288,221 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 17,004 shares.