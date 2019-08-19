Wesbanco Bank Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cree (Put) (CREE) Share Price Declined While Jane Street Group Has Cut Position by $1.59 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (Put) (CREE) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 27,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 41,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 99,310 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 268,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 2.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,216 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co invested in 24,214 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,225 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 147,169 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,916 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 657,804 shares. Elm Advsrs Lc has 4,001 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,992 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 53,491 shares. Excalibur Corp holds 94,055 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 171,268 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 4,005 are owned by Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Llc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) by 34,310 shares to 19,002 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (CSJ) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,766 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (AGG).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cree Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cree sells Lighting Products for $310M – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cree and ON Semiconductor Announce Multi-Year Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cree (CREE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,782 shares. Intl Invsts stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 124 shares stake. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 216,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Agf Investments America Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 28,689 shares. 34,457 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright Assocs. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust reported 9,134 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 79,491 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 40,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 167,184 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Company invested in 282,363 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 8,508 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 10,656 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 3,628 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 652,398 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Call) by 41,700 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) (NYSE:HSBC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR).