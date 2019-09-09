Wesbanco Bank Holds Stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC); As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Roberts Glore & Company Has Upped by $467,725 Its Holding

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Inc (VMC) by 196.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 6,325 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 930,985 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 7,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.04% or 94,182 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cortland Associates Mo has invested 5.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3,824 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gmt accumulated 959,020 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 352 shares. 6,848 are held by Navellier & Associates. Fil Ltd holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 713,010 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 22,900 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated accumulated 33,721 shares. Agf Incorporated reported 1.30M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 1.41% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,563 shares to 10,032 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,391 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).