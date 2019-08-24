Wesbanco Bank Holds Holding in 3M Company (MMM); Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 109,015 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65M, up from 106,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 51.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 65,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 62,241 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 127,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 22,385 shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 10.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

