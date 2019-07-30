Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $1.43 Million; Stock Rose; Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Washington Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $987,462

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 13,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,570 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, down from 274,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 1.34 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 1.68M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,103 shares to 64,595 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 25,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

