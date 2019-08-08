Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake By $452,016; DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $10.5000 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. See DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Sell Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $9 Maintain

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) stake by 23.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,504 shares as Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 11,146 shares with $1.44M value, down from 14,650 last quarter. Allegiant Travel Co now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 53,593 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 11.1% :ALGT US; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 13.3% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports February 2018 Traffic; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 13,856 shares to 52,890 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VO) stake by 5,608 shares and now owns 21,510 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 58,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 358 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 8,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.18% or 10,687 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0.05% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,616 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 161,141 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 3,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 90,151 shares. 38,266 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Gemmer Asset Management Llc accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,000 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Sidoti maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 138.30% or $1.30 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.53M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 891,903 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M