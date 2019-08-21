Wesbanco Bank Has Lowered Honeywell (HON) Position By $690,776; Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Sellers Decreased By 31.82% Their Shorts

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Honeywell (HON) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 4,372 shares as Honeywell (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 128,668 shares with $20.45M value, down from 133,040 last quarter. Honeywell now has $117.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $163.91. About 271,747 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) had a decrease of 31.82% in short interest. GHSI’s SI was 4,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.82% from 6,600 shares previously. With 55,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s short sellers to cover GHSI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.266. About 1.94 million shares traded. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. It currently has negative earnings. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

More notable recent Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Guardion Health Sciences Announces an Increase in the Pricing of its Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guardion down 61% premarket after pricing stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guardion files for upsized stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guardion down 22% on stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guardion Health Sciences Reports June 30, 2019 Interim Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 31,183 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 54,523 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Sit Associates holds 0.69% or 137,400 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sandler holds 31,240 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 8,280 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Bain Capital Pub Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 276,757 shares or 4.2% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested in 0.58% or 6.83M shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.11% or 5.68 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 24,331 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 669,997 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9.05 million shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 20,991 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 19,634 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.29% above currents $163.91 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 20,158 shares to 94,168 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 40,147 shares and now owns 323,164 shares. Spdr (GLD) was raised too.