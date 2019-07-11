Wesbanco Bank Has Lifted Its Position in Fireeye (FEYE) by $322,528 as Share Value Declined; Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 105,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 619,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 513,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 1.49M shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 20,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 74,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 2.07 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

