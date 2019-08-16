Wesbanco Bank Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $5.95 Million; The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 85.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 112,265 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 243,592 shares with $13.14 million value, up from 131,327 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 3.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 101.01% above currents $15.92 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 3.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 5.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.44% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo downgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 25.