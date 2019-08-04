Wesbanco Bank Has Decreased Lennox International (LII) Stake By $401,280; Ikonics (IKNX) Sentiment Is 1

Ikonics Corp (IKNX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 2 decreased and sold their positions in Ikonics Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26,964 shares, down from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ikonics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Lennox International Inc. (LII) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,520 shares as Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 12,636 shares with $3.34M value, down from 14,156 last quarter. Lennox International Inc. now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $253.22. About 253,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.99 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in IKONICS Corporation for 237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in the company for 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 175 shares.

The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 3,910 shares traded or 215.83% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) has declined 10.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $15,431 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $272 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.58 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Tpi Composites Inc stake by 11,902 shares to 38,077 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Paper (NYSE:IP) stake by 7,491 shares and now owns 35,435 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

