Wesbanco Bank Has Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $1.48 Million; Market Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) as Stock Price Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 29,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 156,798 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 127,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 2.12M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 91,598 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 82,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 355,721 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VDC: Bid Up Consumer Staples Now Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13,510 shares to 260,570 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,293 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 6,215 shares. Girard Prns Limited reported 0.62% stake. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 13,572 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advisor Ptnrs Limited holds 17,051 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Asset Management One accumulated 0.09% or 312,505 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 24,433 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,693 shares. Chem Bancshares invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited has invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 36,462 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorp reported 201,666 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 399,448 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,305 shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 26,507 shares. Washington Trust reported 68,989 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.4% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Invesco stated it has 961,856 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 24,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 319,125 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co invested 0.71% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 187,710 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.69 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 347,447 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 370,187 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth owns 3,022 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 11,815 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.