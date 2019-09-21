Wesbanco Bank Has Boosted Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by $1.72 Million; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Holder Zazove Associates Has Raised Holding

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 1.55 million shares traded or 151.90% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 21,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 98,451 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 77,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 1.35 million shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWM) by 11,686 shares to 36,736 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (ACWX) by 13,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,805 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (EFAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Paloma Management Company invested in 0.02% or 15,114 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc owns 5,892 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 0.12% or 938,924 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 22,538 shares. Mai Capital Management reported 7,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 13,958 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 171 shares. Wright Serv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,056 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 102,467 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 87,131 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 15,320 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 47 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 2,865 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 4.83 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). First Republic Investment invested in 0.01% or 61,534 shares. Financial Grp reported 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Whittier Com Of Nevada has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9.54M shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 120,720 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 228,942 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.05% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 944,843 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mai Mgmt reported 216,014 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 17.98M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 1,299 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 595,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 203,098 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. Shares for $99,850 were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O on Monday, August 12. $100,600 worth of stock was bought by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26.