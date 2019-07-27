Wesbanco Bank Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake By $440,860; Last Week Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. Oppenheimer maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Monday, April 15. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. See Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $145 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110 New Target: $125 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120 New Target: $135 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Mixed New Rating: Positive Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $122 Initiate

20/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Hold New Target: $105 Maintain

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,876 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 102,223 shares with $24.07 million value, down from 104,099 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.48 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 21.98 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 23,184 shares to 275,794 valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis A G Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 5,042 shares and now owns 8,120 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.63 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation.