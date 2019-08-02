Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.09 Million; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Its Position by $8.09 Million as Valuation Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 8,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,013 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 74,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $248.12. About 1.29M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 179,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 469,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 289,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 34,029 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $387,913 activity. HIATT THOMAS also bought $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares. Another trade for 1,991 shares valued at $89,974 was sold by Steiner Jonathan P. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider DE BATTY JILL A sold $166,672.

