Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $3.66 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Saybrook Capital Upped Stake

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 6.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 38,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 66,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 1.13M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EFA) by 34,269 shares to 106,125 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 182,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Celgene Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.