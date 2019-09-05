Wesbanco Bank Decreased Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $484,568 as Stock Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Increased Its Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $155.41. About 98,870 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.92M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 7.60 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 17,255 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 11.84 million shares. Principal accumulated 0% or 11,837 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Finepoint Capital Lp has 13.92% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 203,948 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 450,545 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,403 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares stake. 1,434 are owned by Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv. Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership holds 33.7% or 13.46M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

