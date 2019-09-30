Wesbanco Bank Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.65 Million; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $219.52 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, down from 23,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.77. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989.23 million, down from 9.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 6.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.86M shares to 12.43M shares, valued at $536.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leonard Green Prns Lp reported 50,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Amg Trust Fincl Bank reported 0.12% stake. Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 73,848 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department holds 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 99,653 shares. Moreover, National Pension Service has 3.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prtnrs Ltd reported 8,521 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Llc reported 4.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 7.67% or 307,097 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd stated it has 2.04 million shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 379,986 shares. Hendley accumulated 92,059 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,835 shares. 27,208 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated. Amp Capital Ltd reported 3.65 million shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,864 shares. Prentiss Smith And holds 207 shares. 2,740 are owned by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. Weitz Mngmt reported 15,500 shares. Goodman Financial accumulated 3,879 shares. Wellington Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.79M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. 14,465 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Lbmc Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 222 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 5,825 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 2.1% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Lc owns 6,870 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 2,858 shares. 13,000 are owned by Central Secs Corporation. D E Shaw And has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Litman Gregory Asset Management owns 28 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EFA) by 4,653 shares to 110,778 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.28 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.