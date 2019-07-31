Wesbanco Bank Cut Its Stake in Raytheon (RTN) by $3.00 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose While Glovista Investments Has Raised Its Stake

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 16,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 104,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 4.56 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 16.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. 5,243 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Co. Edgar Lomax Va holds 90,514 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 45,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 904,849 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 139 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 0.67% or 13,364 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 540 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.49% or 249,771 shares. State Street has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTIP) by 49,588 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,437 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).