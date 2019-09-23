Wesbanco Bank Cut Ibm (IBM) Holding By $321,813; Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Aon Plc (AON) Stake By $5.43 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,349 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 113,518 shares with $15.65 million value, down from 115,867 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $125.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 28,284 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 906,117 shares with $174.86M value, down from 934,401 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $193.39. About 278,244 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.21% above currents $193.39 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $155 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Akcea Therapeutics Inc stake by 70,000 shares to 120,286 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 555,911 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.69% above currents $141.96 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,984 shares to 398,667 valued at $33.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) stake by 3,699 shares and now owns 15,805 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

