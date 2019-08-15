Wesbanco Bank Cut By $1.51 Million Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Continental Resources (CLR) stake by 64.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 34,310 shares as Continental Resources (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 19,002 shares with $851,000 value, down from 53,312 last quarter. Continental Resources now has $10.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 723,575 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Among 5 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon has $17100 highest and $140 lowest target. $163’s average target is 4.93% above currents $155.34 stock price. Icon had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the shares of ICLR in report on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $161 target in Monday, February 25 report. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.30% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 51,903 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “How to Find Value in a Tech Sell-Off – Stockhouse” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICON (ICLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 24.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources has $74 highest and $4500 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 95.83% above currents $28.81 stock price. Continental Resources had 18 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, February 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $59 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5300 target in Monday, August 12 report.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. The insider Hamm Harold bought 883,977 shares worth $39.32M. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 424,374 shares. Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok accumulated 79,030 shares or 0.38% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd owns 479,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 454,349 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7.95 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 807,900 shares stake. Commerce State Bank accumulated 0% or 6,161 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 229 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 46,501 shares. Parsons Ri owns 6,730 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).