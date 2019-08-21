Wesbanco Bank Continues to Hold Position in Burlington Stores (BURL); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $873,240 as Shares Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 19,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 40,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 20,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 459,765 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.56M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 6,774 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 42,500 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 87 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). D E Shaw stated it has 120,121 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.59% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 61,900 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 9 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Blackrock has 4.66M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc reported 23,245 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 4,495 shares. Renaissance reported 1% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 3,953 shares to 30,246 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (AGG) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,201 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,051 are held by Montrusco Bolton Invests. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.97% or 36,408 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Com Ltd owns 312,678 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 500 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 2,475 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Tree Management LP owns 60,373 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Co Na owns 417,202 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 239,173 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.08% or 207,721 shares. Avalon Advsr has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares to 171,804 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).