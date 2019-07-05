Wesbanco Bank Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Monetary Management Group Lowered Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Position

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stake by 83.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,966 shares as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 1,425 shares with $256,000 value, down from 8,391 last quarter. Nvidia Corp. now has $96.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 4.18 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 8.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 24,150 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 292,960 shares with $17.32M value, up from 268,810 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $241.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,050 shares to 31,960 valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,210 shares and now owns 12,845 shares. Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) was raised too.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.60 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 550,389 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Limited Liability Com reported 183,292 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,495 shares. Transamerica Fincl, Florida-based fund reported 7 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.16% or 26,661 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 72,772 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited has 0.55% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Ltd accumulated 2.67% or 16,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 4,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by UBS. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by Craig Hallum. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Pushes the Limits in Gaming With RTX SUPER GPUs – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA’s De Facto Price Cut Sets Up a Battle With AMD – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD-Nvidia Graphics Competition Heats Up – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nvidia Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital owns 14,422 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments reported 243,970 shares. Ruggie Grp Incorporated owns 887 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 19,629 were reported by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware. Vanguard stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Service owns 76,678 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.28 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 41,277 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 9,224 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 53,900 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Communication Of Virginia Va reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 35,831 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 483,172 shares. Country Tru Bank reported 1.21% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.