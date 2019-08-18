Wesbanco Bank Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Millennium Management Decreased Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding

Millennium Management Llc decreased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 85.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 140,828 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 1.34%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 24,489 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 165,317 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 262,188 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 7.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 8,643 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 118,730 shares with $15.30 million value, up from 110,087 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS

Millennium Management Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 1.27 million shares to 1.52 million valued at $50.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) stake by 4,742 shares and now owns 15,643 shares. Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 22.86% above currents $42.87 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 165,750 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 4,870 shares. Secor Advisors LP has 0.58% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Edmp has 46,733 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,373 shares. Strs Ohio owns 83,873 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fil Limited holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0% or 58,917 shares. France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Northern Corp owns 289,833 shares. Asset Management One Comm Ltd holds 31,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,777 shares to 32,049 valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced I Shares (AGG) stake by 12,350 shares and now owns 93,201 shares. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Ghp Advsrs has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22,366 shares. Monroe Bancorporation & Mi reported 3,291 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or holds 1.64% or 29,675 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Commerce stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisory Gru reported 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 12,398 shares. Monarch Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,135 shares. Eastern Savings Bank has 110,202 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 37,638 shares.