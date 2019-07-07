Wesbanco Bank Boosted 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shorts Up By 38.16%

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 2,849 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 109,015 shares with $22.65 million value, up from 106,166 last quarter. 3M Company now has $98.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) had an increase of 38.16% in short interest. SPSC’s SI was 397,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.16% from 287,700 shares previously. With 233,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s short sellers to cover SPSC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 75,701 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. $487,430 worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Nelson Kimberly K. on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 19,670 shares valued at $2.12 million was made by Frome James J. on Wednesday, February 13.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 66.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.