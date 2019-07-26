Wes Banco (WSBC) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Staley Capital Advisers Cut Its Holding in Mcewen Mng (MUX) by $4.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Wes Banco Inc (WSBC) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 16,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 32,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Wes Banco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 236,332 shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 15.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, WESBANCO WILL ADD ONE FARMERS DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC); 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $378.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 08/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.805. About 1.86M shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Savings Bank &. Comerica Bank reported 8,268 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 66 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated reported 692 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 12,710 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 1.82M shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Principal Gp invested in 26,064 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 43,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.08% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 4,962 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). has invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 22,716 shares. 45,764 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 9,939 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 62,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,476 shares to 591,299 shares, valued at $82.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WesBanco Ranked by Forbes as a Top Ten Best Bank in America – PRNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2019: INTL,STNE,IDEX,AIZ – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/20/2019: LAND,NETE,TWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.