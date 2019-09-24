Werner Enterprises (WERN) to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019; SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (SMCI) SI Increased By 15.62%

Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WERN) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Werner Enterprises Inc’s current price of $34.35 translates into 0.26% yield. Werner Enterprises Inc’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 294,627 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had an increase of 15.62% in short interest. SMCI’s SI was 700,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.62% from 606,200 shares previously. With 149,000 avg volume, 5 days are for SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s short sellers to cover SMCI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 157,148 shares traded or 87.68% up from the average. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 19/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Closing of Refinancing; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 10/04/2018 – Introducing Pooled All-Flash NVMe Composable Storage with New Supermicro RSD 2.1; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO: AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS COMPLETED INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Computers Adds Super Micro Computer; 08/03/2018 Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Ethernet Server and Storage Solutions; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supermicro Showcases New Intelligent Network Edge and Security Appliance Products at RSA 2018

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company has market cap of $978.18 million. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SMCI delays annual filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Super Micro raises Q4 revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SuperMicro: Grey Clouds Are Clearing Up – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro reports prelim Q1, restates prior reports – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Super Micro Computer, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 17.78% more from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush Communication holds 93,696 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 62,100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 580 shares. 4.93M are held by Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 642,854 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 294,508 shares. Oaktree Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation reported 770,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.04% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 68,543 shares. Herald Mngmt invested 1% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Snow Capital Management L P has 0.42% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 332,435 shares.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc holds 651,085 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 26,100 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd owns 51,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 4,117 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 319,920 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Fairpointe Lc holds 2.79% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 47 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc holds 0% or 83,433 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Markston Intl Limited invested in 480 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 7,081 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 20.32% above currents $34.35 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 3. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WERN in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Werner Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WERN) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Earns 2019 Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – WERN – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.