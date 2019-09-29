Werner Enterprises (WERN) to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 96.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 138,756 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,578 shares with $357,000 value, down from 144,334 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WERN) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Werner Enterprises Inc's current price of $35.34 translates into 0.25% yield. Werner Enterprises Inc's dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 775,588 shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo had bought 5,000 shares worth $336,414 on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 550,427 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 89,351 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 1.9% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas-based Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Middleton Ma invested in 4,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hudock Capital Gp Limited owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc holds 0% or 3,310 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Violich Capital Mgmt Inc holds 10,124 shares. Richard C Young And Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,339 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 200 shares. 6,753 are owned by Northeast Investment Management. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp invested in 0.5% or 178,748 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Small (VBK) stake by 41,241 shares to 42,549 valued at $7.92M in 2019Q2. It also upped Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 43,948 shares and now owns 59,621 shares. Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 4.26% above currents $66.37 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 16.95% above currents $35.34 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by Citigroup.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.