Werner Enterprises (WERN) to pay $0.09 on Oct 22, 2019; Hightower Advisors Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 5.97 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 419,955 shares. 106,364 were reported by Invesco Limited. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 2.83 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 87,750 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 106,495 shares. 13,966 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. 799,895 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Citigroup reported 51,090 shares. Fairpointe has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Speece Thorson Group Inc holds 2.38% or 253,354 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 11,526 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 24.98% above currents $33.07 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 3.

